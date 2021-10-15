Chinese GP set to be absent from F1 calendar for third year

In this Sunday, April 14, 2019, file photo, drivers prepare for the start of the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit in Shanghai, China. Formula One's governing body on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, says Shanghai Grand Prix scheduled for April postponed due to virus. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File) In this Sunday, April 14, 2019, file photo, drivers prepare for the start of the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit in Shanghai, China. Formula One's governing body on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, says Shanghai Grand Prix scheduled for April postponed due to virus. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

MORE SPORTS NEWS

Listen Live: TSN Radio

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | U.S. land borders to reopen to vaccinated travellers Nov. 8

A White House official says the U.S. will announce today that it will reopen its land borders to vaccinated non-essential visitors on Nov. 8. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss a policy not yet made public, says travellers will need to show proof of vaccination to Customs and Border Protection officials upon request.

Vehicles move across the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, Mich., to Sarnia, Ontario, Canada, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (AP / Paul Sancya)

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social