Canadians and Russians file appeals on re-ranking of 2022 Winter Olympics figure skating team event

Justice minister to introduce new bill to tackle harmful online content
Today, Justice Minister Arif Virani will be tabling a long-awaited piece of legislation proposing new measures aimed at combatting a range of harmful online content.
The dispute over the final standings of the figure skating team event at the 2022 Winter Olympics rumbles on, with Canada and Russia filing cases with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
On Monday, CAS announced that multiple appeals have been filed in response to the way the International Skating Union (ISU) re-ordered the results of the team event in Beijing after removing the results of Kamila Valieva, a member of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) who has been handed a drug ban, last month.
The Canadians are appealing to move up from fourth place to bronze, while the Russians are claiming its ROC team should be moved back up into gold medal position after dropping to bronze.
Originally, when the Olympic event was held in 2022, the ROC won gold in the event, with the US winning silver and Japan earning bronze.
However, none of the athletes received their medals in Beijing after it emerged that the then-15-year-old Valieva had tested positive for trimetazidine, a heart medication which can boost endurance.
The positive test result came from a sample collected during the Russian national championships, which were held prior to the Winter Olympics.
Almost two years later, on January 29, CAS announced that Valieva was banned from competing for four years for an anti-doping rule violation, with the start date retroactive to December 25, 2021.
The following day, on January 30, the ISU announced the re-ordering of the teams in the event following Valieva’s disqualification, with the US, Japan and ROC winning the Olympic medals in the event, in that order – dropping the ROC from gold to bronze. Canada remained in fourth, one point behind the ROC.
Canada disputes the method the ISU used to re-rank the teams, saying it should now be ahead of the ROC, while the ISU has since said that rules were implemented correctly.
CAS announced on Monday that the arbitration procedures following the Russian and Canadian appeals have just commenced, adding that there is no indication of when a potential hearing might take place.
Today, Justice Minister Arif Virani will be tabling a long-awaited piece of legislation proposing new measures aimed at combatting a range of harmful online content.
Chris Gauthier, an actor whose credits included roles in “Once Upon a Time,” “Eureka” and several popular Hallmark Channel projects, died on February 23, according to a statement posted by his agent. He was 48.
During already-difficult grieving times, figuring out how to get into, maintain or shut down accounts can range from personally difficult to financially necessary. And while digital legacy planning can ease some of that burden, experts say far too few people take advantage of those tools.
Police are investigating after a Toronto police cruiser mounted a sidewalk at a busy downtown intersection and knocked down a light standard, which narrowly missed pedestrians walking in the area.
While parts of Canada can expect warmer-than-normal temperatures, winter storms are brewing elsewhere that could dump up to 25 centimetres of snow, according to the latest forecasts.
Jodie Turner-Smith is sharing about her split from fellow actor, Joshua Jackson.
The Taliban held a public execution on Monday of a man convicted of murder in northern Afghanistan as thousands watched at a sports stadium, the third such death sentence to be carried out in the past five days.
The dispute over the final standings of the figure skating team event at the 2022 Winter Olympics rumbles on, with Canada and Russia filing cases with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
Authorities in the United States have charged another man in an alleged human smuggling operation that led to a family from India freezing to death while trying to enter the country from Manitoba.
While parts of Canada can expect warmer-than-normal temperatures, winter storms are brewing elsewhere that could dump up to 25 centimetres of snow, according to the latest forecasts.
Toronto’s top auditor is reporting a record number of fraud and waste allegations as part of her annual audit into wrongdoing within City Hall, leading to the firing of some city workers and even police prosecution.
With just under eight months to go until B.C.'s election, the province's premier touted the NDP government's ongoing initiatives to combat speculation and increase housing availability at a news conference Monday.
Today, Justice Minister Arif Virani will be tabling a long-awaited piece of legislation proposing new measures aimed at combatting a range of harmful online content.
A judge has ordered a Manitoba man accused of killing five family members, including his three young children, to undergo a mental health assessment to determine if he is fit to stand trial.
Police are investigating after a Toronto police cruiser mounted a sidewalk at a busy downtown intersection and knocked down a light standard, which narrowly missed pedestrians walking in the area.
Farmers clashed with police in Belgium on Monday, spraying officers with liquid manure and throwing eggs and flares at them in a fresh show of force as the European Union's agriculture ministers met in search of ways to address the protesters’ concerns.
The Israeli military said its air force on Monday struck targets of the militant Hezbollah group 'deep inside Lebanon,' where residents reported explosions near the northeastern city of Baalbek. At least two people were killed in the strikes, a Hezbollah official said.
An active-duty member of the U.S. Air Force has died after he set himself ablaze outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., while declaring that he 'will no longer be complicit in genocide.'
Hungary's parliament voted Monday to ratify Sweden's bid to join NATO, bringing an end to more than 18 months of delays that have frustrated the alliance as it seeks to expand in response to Russia's war in Ukraine.
President Joe Biden is set to make a rare trip to the U.S.-Mexico border, setting up a split screen with 2024 rival former President Donald Trump, who has made Biden’s handling of immigration a centrepiece of his reelection effort.
The Taliban held a public execution on Monday of a man convicted of murder in northern Afghanistan as thousands watched at a sports stadium, the third such death sentence to be carried out in the past five days.
Today, Justice Minister Arif Virani will be tabling a long-awaited piece of legislation proposing new measures aimed at combatting a range of harmful online content.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending Canada's defence spending levels as he wraps up a three-day visit to Ukraine and Poland.
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says pharmacare will not jeopardize Canada's fiscal standing as the federal government intends to abide by the spending rules it pledged in the fall.
Colon cancer rates are rising in young Canadians. Since his own diagnosis, this Ontario man has made early prevention his mission, garnering more than 25,000 supporters in less than a month.
It is no secret that a growing percentage of Americans can be considered overweight or obese, and that includes children. The number of kids between the ages of 2 and 19 who can be categorized as obese has now grown to 20 per cent, or one in five.
Here's a list of products and vehicles Canadians should watch out for according to the latest recalls this week.
A private lunar lander is expected to cease operations Tuesday, its mission cut short after landing sideways near the south pole of the moon.
During already-difficult grieving times, figuring out how to get into, maintain or shut down accounts can range from personally difficult to financially necessary. And while digital legacy planning can ease some of that burden, experts say far too few people take advantage of those tools.
Colombia’s government announced plans for a deep-water expedition to explore the mythical galleon San José, sunk in the 18th century in the country’s northern Caribbean and believed to contain cargo valued at billions of dollars.
Chris Gauthier, an actor whose credits included roles in “Once Upon a Time,” “Eureka” and several popular Hallmark Channel projects, died on February 23, according to a statement posted by his agent. He was 48.
Don Henley testified Monday that a 'poor decision' led to authorities finding drugs and a 16-year-old sex worker suffering from an overdose at his Los Angeles home in 1980, spurring the Eagles co-founder's arrest.
Jodie Turner-Smith is sharing about her split from fellow actor, Joshua Jackson.
As of today, low-cost airline Lynx Air will no longer fly passengers abroad or across Canada as it shutters its doors for good.
Retailers tell customers their loyalty program offers are determined by how they shop. That's true, but it's a bit more complicated than simply granting rewards based on past purchases.
About 3,000 York University employees are on strike as of Monday morning after negotiations with the post-secondary institution stagnated.
Leap year. It's a delight for the calendar and math nerds among us. So how did it all begin and why?
Before Dorian Weaver discovered how magical his community could be, the nine-year-old was simply playing with his Harry Potter Lego.
They rose up by the dozens from across Florida, caricatured competitors in tank tops and cutoff shorts, for a showdown that treats evading police and wrestling over beer like Olympic sports.
The dispute over the final standings of the figure skating team event at the 2022 Winter Olympics rumbles on, with Canada and Russia filing cases with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
Canadian teenager Christopher Morales Williams ran a stunning 400-meter world indoor record at the SEC Indoor Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Saturday.
The Canadian women's rugby sevens squad has finished on the podium for the first time this HSBC SVNS season, with head coach Jack Hanratty hoping it inspires his players to Olympic glory.
The number of electric school buses on the road or on order across the country has more than tripled in the last two years, according to the World Resources Institute's Electric School Bus Initiative.
Ford stopped shipping its all-electric F-150 Lightning pickups and has been holding them for quality inspections since Feb. 9.
More than 80,000 Volkswagen and Audi vehicles are being recalled in Canada due to a fire risk from jet pump seals located inside fuel tanks, according to a statement from Volkswagen Canada sent to CTVNews.ca.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.