Canadian track and field championship wraps with De Grasse victory in 200 metres

Aaron Brown, from left to right, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney and Andre De Grasse pose with their Tokyo Olympics silver medals after being awarded the upgraded medals during a ceremony at the Canadian track and field championships, in Langley, B.C., on Saturday, July 29, 2023. The four were all scheduled to race the men's 200-metre final to bring the Canadian track and field championship to a close. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Aaron Brown, from left to right, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney and Andre De Grasse pose with their Tokyo Olympics silver medals after being awarded the upgraded medals during a ceremony at the Canadian track and field championships, in Langley, B.C., on Saturday, July 29, 2023. The four were all scheduled to race the men's 200-metre final to bring the Canadian track and field championship to a close. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

MORE SPORTS NEWS