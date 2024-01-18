Sports

    • Canadian record holder, world champion pole vaulter Shawn Barber dead at 29

    Shawn Barber waves to the crowd after being eliminated at 5.65 metres in the men's pole vault final during the athletics competition at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on August 15, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn Shawn Barber waves to the crowd after being eliminated at 5.65 metres in the men's pole vault final during the athletics competition at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on August 15, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
    Share

    Former Canadian world champion pole vaulter Shawn Barber has died. He was 29 years old.

    Barber died Wednesday night, his agent Paul Doyle told The Canadian Press.

    The specific cause of death was not disclosed, but Barber had been dealing with an ongoing illness.

    Barber was born in Las Cruces, New Mexico but his father, George, was born in Ontario. The family split time between the U.S. and Canada.

    He is the Canadian record holder in the men's pole vault at 6.00 metres, which he set in January 2016. Barber won the 2015 world championships in Beijing, China, with a mark of 5.90.

    He also won the NCAA outdoor title in 2015 for the University of Akron, earning the second of back-to-back indoor titles that season. Barber won one of his five Canadian titles that year as well.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News