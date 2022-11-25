Canadian brothers make like Mounties on 'once-in-a-lifetime' trip to World Cup

A Canada fan holds a replica World Cup trophy as they cheer ahead of Group F World Cup soccer action between Canada and Belgium at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette A Canada fan holds a replica World Cup trophy as they cheer ahead of Group F World Cup soccer action between Canada and Belgium at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

MORE SPORTS NEWS