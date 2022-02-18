Canada wins bronze medal in men's curling at Beijing Olympics

Canada has won a bronze medal in men's curling at the Beijing Olympics.

Brad Gushue defeated American John Shuster 8-5 in the third-place game at the Ice Cube.

The St. John's skip lost to Sweden's Niklas Edin in the semifinal a day earlier.

Gushue and third Mark Nichols won gold at the Turin Games in 2006.

It's the first Olympic medal for second Brett Gallant and lead Geoff Walker.

Canada did not reach the playoffs in the women's team event or mixed doubles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2022.