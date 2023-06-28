Canada ties Guadeloupe 2-2 after giving up late goal in CONCACAF Gold Cup opener

TORONTO -

A late stoppage time own goal from Jacen Russell-Rowe allowed Guadeloupe to draw Canada 2-2 in its CONCACAF Gold Cup opener on Tuesday at BMO Field.

Lucas Cavallini scored for Canada, with the second marker being an own goal from Guadeloupe.

Thierry Ambrose had the other goal for Guadeloupe.

Canada is 2-1-1 all-time against Guadeloupe, with the previous two meetings also being in group play at the Gold Cup.

A Dwayne De Rosario penalty gave Canada a 1-0 victory the last time the two met in June 2011 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Guadeloupe won 2-1 when they matched up in June 2007 at the Orange Bowl in Miami.

The 47th-ranked Canadians next head to Houston's Shell Energy Stadium to complete Group D play against No. 116-ranked Guatemala on July 1 and No. 165-ranked Cuba on July 4.

The 16-country tournament runs through July 16 across 15 stadiums in 14 cities. BMO Field is the only Canadian stop and just for Tuesday's match.

Ambrose opened the scoring in the 23rd minute. Matthias Phaeton found Jordan Leborgne near the box and he sent a pass in to a cutting Ambrose who made a sweet move to freeze Steven Vitoria and put it past goalkeeper Milan Borjan from in close.

Canada forward Junior Hoilett sent in a cross on a free kick 28 minutes in but a header by Kamal Miller was just high, with the ball landing on top of the net.

Less than a minute into the second half, Hoilett forced a penalty kick when he took a fall while driving into the box between two Guadeloupe defenders. However, after a VAR (video assistant referee) check, the officials overturned the call.

In the 48th minute, Hoilett got back to work. He sent a centring pass to a streaking Cavallini who put it home to tie the game, sending the home crowd of 15,301 into a frenzy.

Three minutes later, Canada got a free kick when Ali Ahmed was taken down just outside the box. But Cavallini put it just over the net, followed by a header that was stopped by goalkeeper Davy Rouyard a minute later.

In the ensuing minutes, Guadeloupe shifted the momentum with some scoring chances of its own. Midfielder Andreaw Gravillon took a shot from just outside the box that forced Borjan to make a diving save in the 60th minute.

Canada went up 2-1 in the 71st minute on an own goal. Charles-Andreas Brym, who subbed in for Hoilett just six minutes earlier, sent a pass into the box for Richie Laryea but in an attempt to get it away, Meddy Lina put it into his own net instead.

But Guadeloupe tied it three minutes into stoppage time after Russell-Rowe's attempt to clear a centring pass went into his own net.

Canada is missing some of its biggest names in Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David, Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan, Alistair Johnston, Atiba Hutchinson and Ismael Kone for the tournament.

The team also announced Monday that Stephen Eustaquio and Samuel Adekugbe were replaced by Jayden Nelson and Liam Fraser in the lineup.

Midfielders Ahmed and Moise Bombito, in addition to defender Zac McGraw all made their senior team debuts on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2023.