Canada soccer coach Bev Priestman wants more of the same in New Zealand rematch

Canada's coach Bev Priestman reacts during a women's semifinal soccer match against United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Kashima, Japan. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara) Canada's coach Bev Priestman reacts during a women's semifinal soccer match against United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Kashima, Japan. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

MORE SPORTS NEWS