Canada's Shapovalov advances; Auger-Aliassime and Marino ousted at French Open

Canada's Denis Shapovalov plays a shot against Brandon Nakashima during their first round match of the French Open in Paris, May 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard) Canada's Denis Shapovalov plays a shot against Brandon Nakashima during their first round match of the French Open in Paris, May 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

MORE SPORTS NEWS