Canada's Rachael Karker wins season-opening women's freestyle halfpipe

COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. -

Rachael Karker's gold led a four-medal day for Canada in the season-opening World Cup freestyle halfpipe Saturday.

Karker of Erin, Ont., and Calgary's Amy Fraser finished one-two in women's pipe in Copper Mountain, Colo.

It was Karker's second career gold medal on the World Cup circuit.

"I'm really happy. It was our first competition since the Olympics. I'm glad to have started off the season well," said Karker, who earned a bronze medal in February's Winter Olympics in Beijing. "I wiped out in a training run just before the final, and I wasn't even sure I'd be able to compete. In the end though, I felt fine, and everything went really well."

Calgary's Brendan Mackay and Noah Bowman were second and third respectively in the men's event behind Birk Irving of the U.S.

"I'm really happy to have had such a great day. It had been ages since our last competition, and I'm proud of what I accomplished today. I had the chance to try some new tricks during my runs. Overall, it was very positive," said Mackay.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2022.