Canada's Leylah Fernandez wins first-round match at Jiangxi Open
Canada's Leylah Fernandez continues her winning ways on the WTA Tour in Asia.
Fernandez scored a 6-1, 6-3 win over wild-card Hanyu Guo of China in the first round of the Jiangxi Open on Tuesday.
The 21-year-old from Laval, Que., who is ranked 43rd in the world, fired three aces and broke Guo six times on 13 attempts.
Fernandez will next face China's You Xiaodi in the tournament's Round of 16.
Fernandez is coming off her first singles title in 19 months after winning the Hong Kong Open on Sunday.
The victory moved her up 17 spots in the latest WTA rankings.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2023.
