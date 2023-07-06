Canada's Denis Shapovalov and Bianca Andreescu advance at Wimbledon

LONDON -

Canada's Denis Shapovalov defeated Gregoire Barrere of France 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7) in second-round men's singles play Thursday at Wimbledon.

Shapovalov, the No. 26 seed from Richmond Hill, Ont., needed one hour 52 minutes to complete the victory. He'll next face either fourth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway or British wild-card entry Liam Broady.

Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., won her opening match in women's singles play, posting a 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 win over Hungary's Anna Bondar.

The 50th-ranked Canadian will face 26th-seeded Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine in the second round.

Many matches were suspended or postponed over the first few days of the Grand Slam event due to wet weather at the All England Club.

Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., and Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski were scheduled to play later Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2023.