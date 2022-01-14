Canada's Alphonso Davies has heart muscle issue after COVID-19

Bayern's Alphonso Davies controls the ball in the air during the German Supercup soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich in Dortmund, Germany, on Aug. 17, 2021. (Martin Meissner / AP) Bayern's Alphonso Davies controls the ball in the air during the German Supercup soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich in Dortmund, Germany, on Aug. 17, 2021. (Martin Meissner / AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS