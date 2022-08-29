Canada remains undefeated in FIBA men's World Cup qualifying with rout of Panama

Panama's Trevor Gaskins, centre, dribbles the ball against Canada's Dwight Powell, left, during a match at the Roberto Duran Arena in Panama City, Aug. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco) Panama's Trevor Gaskins, centre, dribbles the ball against Canada's Dwight Powell, left, during a match at the Roberto Duran Arena in Panama City, Aug. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)

MORE SPORTS NEWS