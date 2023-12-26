Canada downs Finland 5-2 in world junior opener
Nate Danielson had a goal and an assist as Canada defeated Finland 5-2 on Tuesday to open the world junior hockey championship.
Macklin Celebrini and Owen Allard also scored for the Canadians, who got 24 saves from Mathis Rousseau in a Boxing Day victory to open the annual under-20 tournament. Matthew Poitras and Maveric Lamoureux scored into the empty net. Lamoureux also added an assist for a two-point performance.
Aleksanteri Kaskimaki and Jere Lassila replied for Finland. Niklas Kokko made 26 stops.
Canada, which is the two-time defending gold medallist and looking for its first three-peat since 2009, has just one returning player from the 2023 event in Halifax.
The United States and hosts Sweden are viewed as favourites ahead of the Canadians by many observers -- with the primary reason being the talent left at home.
Canada is minus five players currently in the professional ranks, including Connor Bedard after he rewrote the national record book last year in Halifax, while defenceman Tristan Luneau, who has played six games with the Anaheim Ducks this season, made the roster before having to be hospitalized with a viral infection.
The North Americans opened the scoring with 3:36 left in Tuesday's first period when Lamoureux took a pass from defence partner Denton Mateychuk and fired a shot that went off Danielson and dribbled over Kokko's goal line.
The Finnish netminder made a number of good saves earlier in the period, including three off the stick of Matthew Savoie and another from Poitras.
But Rousseau -- twice passed over in the NHL draft -- had Canadian fans out of their seats moments before Danielson's icebreaker when he stretched across to rob Lenni Hameenaho with a terrific glove stop.
Jordan Dumais hit the post on a breakaway chance that would have it 2-0 in the second.
Allard, another undrafted player on the roster, eventually pushed Canada in front by two with 6:19 left in the period when his shot off a Danielson feed also found iron before ricocheting in off Kokko's skate on a sequence that required video review.
Finland finally got one past Rousseau on a power play 2:15 later when Kaskimaki tipped a point shot upstairs inside Scadinavium arena.
Celebrini -- the 17-year-old presumptive top pick at the 2024 NHL draft -- hit the crossbar seven minutes into the third, but wouldn't be denied moments later when he pushed the puck over the line on a scramble at 6:38.
Poitras iced it into an empty net with 2:26 left in regulation before Lassila got a consolation goal with 64 seconds remaining.
Lamoureux scored a second empty netter in the dying seconds.
Canada is in Group A with the Finns, Swedes, Latvia and Germany. Group B consists of the U.S., Czechia, Slovakia, Switzerland and Norway.
Thousands of Canadians have descended on this city of roughly 600,000 on Sweden's west coast. The country is hosting the event for the seventh time, and the first since 2014 in Malmo.
PENALTY TROUBLE
Canada took six penalties, including four tripping calls, one for hooking and one for boarding. Finland was whistled for one two-minute infraction for hooking in the first and one for roughing late in the third.
FINALLY ON SWEDISH TIME
Poitras joined Canada last week after playing 27 NHL games this season. The 19-year-old Boston Bruins centre said it took a while to adjust to the time change. "I definitely feel a lot better," Poitras said. "The first day I got here I hadn't slept. I was running on adrenalin -- actually felt pretty good on the ice. The next few days, it felt like I was a zombie."
NELSON ARRIVES
Canada blueliner Ty Nelson didn't take part in Monday's practice -- the team's official picture was delayed as a result -- because of travel issues. The Seattle Kraken draft pick was cut from selection camp, but added to the group over the weekend along with Jorian Donovan after Luneau and fellow defenceman Tanner Molendyk (wrist) were ruled out.
UP NEXT
Canada faces Latvia on Wednesday, while Finland takes on Germany.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Cyclist dead after man allegedly threw an object at him in Toronto's west end
A male cyclist has died after being struck by an unknown object while riding his bike in Toronto’s west end on Tuesday morning, police have confirmed to CP24.
'Like we were in a Hallmark movie': 4 strangers drive to Winnipeg together after their flight was cancelled due to fog
After their flight to Winnipeg was cancelled due to intense fog, four strangers banded together to forge their way home in time for Christmas, not by plane, but by rental car.
Live Christmas trees can impact indoor air chemistry: study
Live Christmas trees can impact indoor air chemistry, according to a new study.
Canada downs Finland 5-2 in world junior opener
Nate Danielson had a goal and an assist as Canada defeated Finland 5-2 on Tuesday to open the world junior hockey championship.
TV actor Kamar de los Reyes of 'One Life to Live' and 'Call of Duty' dies at 56
Kamar de los Reyes, a television, movie and voice actor best known for playing a gang member-turned-cop in the soap "One Life to Live" and a villain in the video game "Call of Duty: Black Ops II," has died in Los Angeles at 56, the family announced.
Here are the major recalls of the year in Canada
This year, Health Canada, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and Transport Canada recalled various products. Here are some of the most notable recalls.
Israeli forces bombard central Gaza in apparent move to expand ground offensive. Telecoms out again
Israeli forces bombarded Palestinian refugee camps Tuesday in central Gaza and issued orders telling residents to evacuate, signs that the military plans to expand its ground offensive into another part of the besieged territory. Gaza's main telecom provider announced another 'complete interruption' of services.
4 young children and their mother were killed in their French home. The father is in custody
Four children between nine months and 10 years old and their mother were killed in their apartment east of Paris, in what the local prosecutor called an exceptionally violent crime. Authorities said the children's father was arrested Tuesday and is the primary suspect.
Gaza used to be 'dressed like a bride' during Christmas, Vancouver resident recalls
“It didn't matter if you are Christian or Muslim,” Omar Mansour said. “Everyone in Gaza celebrates Christmas.”
Politics
-
New guest guidelines circulating after MPs applauded man who fought for Nazis
Speaker Greg Fergus is looking to implement new guidelines for recognizing certain guests in the House of Commons, after MPs stood twice to applaud a man without knowing he had fought for a Nazi unit.
-
In Christmas message, Trudeau urges Canadians to find strength in differences
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians should 'find strength in our differences' this Christmas. In his annual Christmas address, Trudeau called for Canadians to 'love our neighbours as we love ourselves' and give back, helping those who have fallen on hard times.
-
More Canadians to feel pinch of high rates in 2024, making way for lower inflation
The Bank of Canada's hefty rate hikes are finally bearing fruit, as higher borrowing costs have caused a pullback in business investment and consumer spending, making way for lower inflation in 2024.
Health
-
Here are the major recalls of the year in Canada
This year, Health Canada, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and Transport Canada recalled various products. Here are some of the most notable recalls.
-
Dube says his health reform won't make a 'big bang,' but critics are worried
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé has promised to "shake up the pillars of the temple" with his new health reform -- but "without making a Big Bang."
-
Woman pregnant in each of her two uteruses gives birth to twins
An Alabama woman with the rare condition of two uteruses, and who became pregnant in each uterus earlier this year, gave birth to twins last week a day apart.
Sci-Tech
-
It's a bird, it’s a plane — it's a flying firehose robot prototype called the 'Dragon Firefighter'
Researchers in Japan are working on a remote-controlled firehose that ‘flies’ by shooting jets of water out at the ground to propel itself through the air. They’re calling the experiment the ‘Dragon Firefighter.'
-
The 'cold' moon: A rare full moon is expected to rise soon after Christmas
Not long after presents are unwrapped and Canadians gather to celebrate the holiday season, a rare full moon will appear, shining the brightest on Boxing Day.
-
Live Christmas trees can impact indoor air chemistry: study
Live Christmas trees can impact indoor air chemistry, according to a new study.
Entertainment
-
56 French stars defend actor Gerard Depardieu despite sexual misconduct allegations
More than 50 French performers, writers and producers published an essay Tuesday defending film star and national icon Gerard Depardieu amid growing scrutiny of his behavior toward women during his five-decade career. Advocates for sexual abuse victims expressed dismay at the outpouring of support.
-
Taylor Swift celebrates Christmas Day by watching Travis Kelce and Chiefs play Las Vegas
Pop superstar Taylor Swift walked into Arrowhead Stadium alongside Santa Claus on Monday to watch her boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as they played the Las Vegas Raiders in a Christmas Day showdown.
-
TV actor Kamar de los Reyes of 'One Life to Live' and 'Call of Duty' dies at 56
Kamar de los Reyes, a television, movie and voice actor best known for playing a gang member-turned-cop in the soap "One Life to Live" and a villain in the video game "Call of Duty: Black Ops II," has died in Los Angeles at 56, the family announced.