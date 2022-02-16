Canada doesn't get the help it needs, misses out on women's curling playoffs

BEIJING -

Jennifer Jones didn't get the help she needed in the final draw of the women's curling round robin at the Beijing Olympics.

Jones beat Denmark's Madeleine Dupont 10-4 Thursday to give Canada a shot at finishing in the top four and advancing to the semifinals.

Those hopes were dashed when Britain beat Russia 9-4 and Sweden beat South Korea 8-4. Canada, with its 5-4 record, ended up fifth.

Earlier in the day, Canada's Brad Gushue closed out his round-robin schedule with a 5-2 loss to Britain's Bruce Mouat.

Both teams had already qualified for the men's team semifinals in the evening.

Gushue will play Sweden's Niklas Edin and Mouat will take on defending champion John Shuster of the United States.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2022.