Canada crashes out of world juniors after Czechia's late winner: 'Worst feeling'
Fraser Minten was heartbroken. Owen Beck's head was still spinning. Oliver Bonk had to be consoled.
Canada fought back from an early 2-0 deficit to tie its quarterfinal with Czechia at the world junior hockey championship Tuesday.
With thousands of red-clad fans -- some dressed in costumes, other sporting inflatable suits -- urging them on inside Scandinavium arena, the Canadians seemed destined to push through.
It was only a matter of time. Overtime loomed. One stunning moment changed everything.
Jakub Stancl scored his second goal of the game with 11.7 seconds left regulation as Czechia defeated crestfallen Canada 3-2 to advance to the tournament's semifinals.
"Feels like the world's ending a bit," said Minten, the team's captain. "Such an unbelievable opportunity for all of us in our careers. You never really know if you're going to get another look representing your country or playing on such a global stage."
Canada carried the play for most of the final 40 minutes before Stancl fired a shot in the dying moments that deflected off Bonk -- a defenceman from Ottawa and the son of Czech-born former NHLer Radek Bonk -- off the post and beat Rousseau for his third of the tournament.
"Horrible way to end things," Beck said.
Canada, which had played in four straight finals, suffered its first-ever loss to Czechia in the medal round.
"It's tough for (Bonk)," Beck added of the deciding goal. "Could have happened to any of us."
The game was a rematch of last year's gold-medal contest in Halifax, which Canada took 3-2 in overtime. Five members of that Czech team dressed Tuesday, while Beck was Canada's lone returnee.
"Revenge," said Czechia captain Jiri Kulich, whose team will face either Sweden or the United States in the semis.
Tomas Cibulka had the other goal for the Europeans, who got 28 saves from Michael Hrabal.
"Amazing," Stancl said. "We stayed strong."
Matthew Wood and Jake Furlong had the goals for Canada. Rousseau made 19 stops.
Star centre Macklin Celebrini, who's expected to be the top pick at the 2024 NHL draft, led the Canadians with eight points in five games, but was held off the scoresheet Tuesday.
"The inch didn't go our way," said head coach Alan Letang, an assistant in 2023. "When you play the game long enough, there's times where you're on the wrong side."
Canada was minus five eligible professional players in Sweden -- including Connor Bedard, who was named NHL rookie of the month for December shortly after his country was eliminated -- while two more were out due to injury or illness.
The team talked about the need for a "relentless" approach without the game-breakers of tournaments past, but never really got going in a preliminary round that saw the Canadians finish second in Group A after losing to the hosts.
"There's really good teams that mark on the calendar when they play Canada," Letang said. "I told these guys early on, 'You always get every other country's best."'
Canada beat Finland 5-2 -- with two empty netters -- thumped lowly Latvia 10-0, fell 2-0 to the Swedes and picked up an unconvincing 6-3 win over Germany before this shocking turn of events.
"Gripped my stick a bit too tight," said forward Matthew Poitras, who joined the national team from the Boston Bruins. "I feel like I kind of let some of these guys down, let the country down."
Canadian winger Matthew Savoie (lower-body injury) returned to the lineup after sitting out a game, while Conor Geekie was also back following his early ejection Sunday.
"We created a lot," Savoie said. "Pucks weren't going in."
Down 2-0 to Czechia through 20 minutes, Rousseau stopped Eduard Sale on a 2-on-1 early in the second.
Wood then moved in on a partial break a few minutes later to score his second at 3:43 to give the travelling contingent in the stands hope.
The Canadians continued to press, and Furlong finally got the equalizer with 3:20 left when his point shot through traffic beat Hrabal.
Canada couldn't do anything with the game's first power play early in the third before Brayden Yager hit the post. Savoie then sent a shot wide on a great chance before the shocking end.
"(Crap) bounce," said defenceman Maveric Lamoureux.
Looking for a third straight gold medal, and the country's 21st overall, the Canadians fell behind 1-0 at 7:51 of the first when Stancl fired his second past on Rousseau.
"It sucks," Minten said. "We had a brutal start."
Czechia got a penalty shot when defenceman Noah Warren slashed Dominik Rymon on a breakaway, but Rousseau made the save with a poke check.
The goaltender was at fault on the 2-0 goal with 1:59 left in the period when Cibulka fired a point shot through a screen.
The Canadians would fight back only to come up agonizingly short.
"We left so much on the table," Poitras said. "It's the worst feeling in the world."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2024.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Airbnb, Vrbo weigh in on the feds' proposed short-term rental changes aimed at improving access to housing
With the federal government now accepting public and stakeholder feedback on their pledged incoming national crackdown on short-term rentals, major players in the market are hoping Ottawa considers the potential tourism and affordability impacts of the proposed tax changes.
AMBER ALERT Police in Montreal issue Amber Alert for missing 1-year-old
An Amber Alert has been issued for a one-year-old child missing from the Lachine borough in Montreal. Police are asking for the public's help in finding Zeynab Cherrabi El Alaoui, who has been missing since 9:25 a.m. Tuesday from a home on Louis Basile Pigeon St.
Harvard president Claudine Gay resigns amid plagiarism claims, backlash from antisemitism testimony
Harvard University President Claudine Gay resigned Tuesday amid plagiarism accusations and criticism over testimony at a congressional hearing where she was unable to say unequivocally that calls on campus for the genocide of Jews would violate the school's conduct policy.
Israeli strike in Lebanon kills senior Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri: security sources
Deputy Hamas chief Saleh al-Arouri was killed on Tuesday night in an Israeli drone strike on Beirut's southern suburbs of Dahiyeh, a stronghold of the allied Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, signalling the conflict between Hamas and Israel could be expanding to engulf more of the region.
Tim Hortons reveals which three doughnuts will join Dutchie in returning to menu
Tim Hortons has revealed which three retro doughnuts will join the Dutchie in returning to its menu next week.
Canadian couple lives on cruise ships — with no plans to return to land
With 75 countries and territories visited, a retired Canadian couple is making the most of life as they cruise full-time, from coast to coast. They're part of a growing trend of people opting to retire at sea.
Planes catch fire after a collision at Japan's Haneda airport, killing 5. Hundreds evacuated safely
A passenger plane and a Japanese coast guard aircraft collided on the runway at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday and burst into flames. Transport Minister Tetsuo Saito confirmed that all 379 occupants of Japan Airlines flight JAL-516 got out safely before the plane was entirely engulfed in flames.
Hermoso testifies in sexual assault case after kiss at Women's World Cup
The Spanish player kissed on the lips by the soccer president at the Women's World Cup final appeared in court on Tuesday to testify in the sexual assault case against the former official.
Air Canada ranks last for on-time performance in North America
Air Canada notched the worst on-time performance among large airlines in North America in 2023, according to a new report, even as the carrier surged back to profitability.
Politics
-
Canada to accept 1,000 applications from Canadians' relatives seeking way out of Gaza
The National Council of Canadian Muslims is calling on the federal government to remove a cap on the number of Palestinians who can seek refuge with their Canadian extended family members from the violence in the Gaza Strip.
-
Airbnb, Vrbo weigh in on the feds' proposed short-term rental changes aimed at improving access to housing
With the federal government now accepting public and stakeholder feedback on their pledged incoming national crackdown on short-term rentals, major players in the market are hoping Ottawa considers the potential tourism and affordability impacts of the proposed tax changes.
-
Singh urges solidarity, respect amid heightened fear in Jewish and Muslim communities
Canadians can and must do better as hate crimes increase during the Israel-Hamas war, federal New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh says, calling back to his own experiences of being targeted for his identity.
Health
-
Zebra blinds and roller shades recalled due to strangulation hazard
Health Canada has issued a recall of 286 units of zebra blinds and roller shades because they pose a risk of strangulation. The blinds and shades were sold by Juste des stores/True Blinds from June to December 2023.
-
Weight-loss drugs: Who, and what, are they good for?
Extraordinary demand, and high prices, for powerful weight-loss drugs will keep them out of reach in the coming year for many patients who are likely to benefit.
-
Powdered baby formula recalled over deadly bacteria
Enfamil is recalling its Nutramigen A+ LGG Hypoallergenic Infant Formula over possible bacterial contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii.
Sci-Tech
-
Ancient skeletons buried in shoes and jewels discovered during building work
A two-year dig to install a solar power plant near Rome has unearthed an ancient Roman necropolis containing 67 skeletons buried in 57 ornate tombs.
-
Researchers find new way to identify water and potential life on exoplanets
An international team of researchers, including those from MIT and the University of Birmingham, have discovered a new way to determine whether exoplanets are habitable or potentially inhabited.
-
Eclipse excitement: N.B. communities in 'path of totality' plan for perfect view in 2024
New Brunswick communities along the path of this spring’s total solar eclipse are already getting ready for the big day on Monday, April 8, 2024.
Entertainment
-
Multiple Mickey Mouse horror movies announced as Steamboat Willie enters public domain
A teaser trailer for 'Mickey’s Mouse Trap,' a live-action film directed by Jamie Bailey and released Monday, depicts a group of friends who are terrorized by someone in a mask of the smiling rodent at a carnival.
-
George R.R. Martin is working on three animated 'Game of Thrones' spinoffs
George R.R. Martin knows there's a lot to choose from in terms of content, but that's not stopping him from adding more abundance.
-
Witness threat claim delays bail hearing for ex-gang leader held in Tupac Shakur killing
A bail hearing was postponed Tuesday in Las Vegas for a former Los Angeles-area gang leader charged with orchestrating the killing of hip-hop music legend Tupac Shakur in 1996, giving defence attorneys time to respond to prosecutors' allegations that witnesses in the case may be at risk.