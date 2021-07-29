TOKYO -- Canada has finished fourth in the women's 4 x 200-metre freestyle relay at the Tokyo Olympics.

The team of Summer McIntosh, Rebecca Smith, Kayla Sanchez and Penny Oleksiak set a Canadian record with a time of seven minutes 43.77 seconds.

That wasn't quite enough to make the podium, as the Chinese team set a world record to win gold at 7:40.33, with the U.S. close behind to take silver and Australia taking bronze.

Canada has earned four medals in the pool at the Tokyo Olympics, all of them on the women's side.

Oleksiak is already Canada's most decorated summer Olympian of all time with six career medals, and needs just one more to become the country's all-time medal leader.

She'll have another shot on Friday in the 100-metre freestyle, where she is the defending gold medallist.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2021.