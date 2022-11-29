Cameroon goalkeeper Onana leaves World Cup after dispute

Andre Onana (Cameroon) looks on during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Switzerland and Cameroon at Al Janoub Stadium on Nov. 24, 2022 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images) Andre Onana (Cameroon) looks on during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Switzerland and Cameroon at Al Janoub Stadium on Nov. 24, 2022 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

MORE SPORTS NEWS