Bail extended for man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after ice hockey player's death

    Photos of Adam Johnson line the ticket window booth at the Hibbing Memorial Building, in Hibbing, Minn., Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, as part of a celebration of life ceremony for the hockey player and Hibbing native who was killed in a hockey accident on Oct. 28 while playing in England. (Mark Sauer /The Mesabi Daily News via AP) Photos of Adam Johnson line the ticket window booth at the Hibbing Memorial Building, in Hibbing, Minn., Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, as part of a celebration of life ceremony for the hockey player and Hibbing native who was killed in a hockey accident on Oct. 28 while playing in England. (Mark Sauer /The Mesabi Daily News via AP)
    SHEFFIELD, England -

    A man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson has had his bail extended, police said Friday.

    Johnson died after his neck was cut by a skate blade during a game in England on Oct. 28.

    He was playing for the Nottingham Panthers against the host Sheffield Steelers in the Elite Ice Hockey League.

    The 29-year-old American, who appeared in 13 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2019 and 2020, died in the hospital.

    Johnson’s death shocked the ice hockey world, especially as the incident was witnessed by thousands of spectators at the arena in Sheffield.

    A man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in November and then bailed by South Yorkshire Police.

    On Friday, the force said in a statement: “On Nov. 14, a man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and later bailed. Today, he has been re-bailed until April 25, 2024.”

