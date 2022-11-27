As it happened: Croatia win 4-1, knock Canada out of World Cup 2022

It was do or die for Canada at the FIFA World Cup on Sunday as the team faced 2018 finalists Croatia in a tense group stage clash.

John Herdman’s men needed at least one point to stay within reach of the knockouts but lost 4-1 and are now eliminated from the tournament.

See CTVNews.ca updates as the match unfolded below.

FULL-TIME

It's all over in Qatar after six minutes of stoppage time. Croatia's impressive comeback knocks Canada out of the World Cup after two games.

90+4'

GOAL: Croatia pile on the misery against Canada. Miller slips at the back and substitute Lovro Majer made things 4-1 after only eight minutes on the pitch.

85'

YELLOW CARD: Kamal Miller and Modric are both cautioned late in the game after clashing with each other on the pitch.

79'

Herdman's side are still pushing to cut the deficit with roughly 10 minutes to go. Can Canada make the ending interesting?

70'

GOAL: Croatia finds the net for a third time as a wide open Kramaric scores his second of the game to all but send Canada packing bar a huge comeback in the final 20 minutes.

66'

The pace has slowed substantially creating a tense atmosphere for the final half hour. Canada are staring elimination in the face at the moment.

56'

YELLOW CARD: Busy few moments for both sides. Jonathan David's attempt from range was pushed over the bar and Croatia's Dejan Lovren has been shown the second caution of the game.

54'

Huge save from Canada! Modric turns Richie Laryea inside out on the wing and is able to pick out a Croatian team-mate but Borjan's diving save was enough to prevent another goal.

52'

YELLOW CARD: The first card of the game has been awarded with Canada's Buchanan being cautioned.

46'

Game on again in Qatar. Herdman made two changes at the break brining on Jonathan Osorio and Ismael Kone for Cyle Larin and Stephen Eustaquio (who appeared to pick up an injury).

HALF-TIME

After five minutes of stoppage time the first half has concluded. Canada came out firing but was exposed at the back and Croatia made the most of it, danced around defenders, and therefore leads 2-1.

44'

GOAL: Things have gone from bad to worse for Herdman's men on the stroke of half-time. Unable to clear the ball out of the box, the Europeans made the most of Canada's sloppy defending and Livaja's strike turned things 2-1.

36'

GOAL: Croatia's pressure has finally broken Canada just before the break. Ivan Perisic got the better of Alistair Johnston and sent the ball towards Kramaric who beat Borjan from close range for 1-1. No mistake from the Hoffenheim ace this time around.

26'

Huge relief for Canada there once again. Croatia had in fact equalised through Andrej Kramaric only for the goal to be ruled offside.

21'

So close from Croatia for an equaliser! Mateo Kovacic sends the ball through to Marko Livaja but the forward was inches short of connecting with the ball in front of Borjan.

17'

Scary moment for Canada as goalkeeper Milan Borjan goes to punch the ball but doesn't connect well enough. It falls for Croatia but the Europeans can't make the most of the opportunity.

10'

Canada's pace hasn't slowed down since the goal. Croatia meanwhile looks a bit star struck having conceded so early. Captain Luka Modric has not really had a sniff of the ball.

2'

GOAL: Canada takes an early lead! Cyle Larin feeds the ball to Tajon Buchanan wide of the box and the winger looks up to find Alphonso Davies who heads home for 1-0. After 36 years, Canada's men's national team has finally scored at the World Cup.

Alphonso Davies of Canada celebrates after scoring their team's first goal with their teammate Richie Laryea, right, during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Croatia and Canada at Khalifa International Stadium on Nov. 27, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

KICK OFF

Off we go in Qatar!

NATIONAL ANTHEMS

Both teams have taken to the pitch and the national anthems rang through Khalifa International Stadium. Canada looks focused and ready to take on the challenge ahead. Can Herdman put his money where his mouth is?

TEAM NEWS

CANADA XI: Milan Borjan, Alistair Johnston, Kamal Miller, Steven Vitoria, Stephen Eustaquio, Tajon Buchanan, Atiba Hutchinson, Cyle Larin, Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David, Richie Laryea

CROATIA XI: Dominik Livakovic, Ivan Perisic, Dejan Lovren, Mateo Kovacic, Andrej Kramaric, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Marko Livaja, Borna Sosa, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Juranovic

The match is anticipated to be a fiery contest following Herdman’s controversial statements towards facing Croatia and with elimination on the line fans can expect a dramatic 90 minutes.