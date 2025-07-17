ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Wyndham Clark reportedly banned from Oakmont Country Club due to ‘recent behaviour’ at U.S. Open

By CNN

Published

Wyndham Clark failed to make the cut at the 2025 US Open at Oakmont Country Club in June. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.