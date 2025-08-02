ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Who’s the top dog? Wave-riding canines compete in the World Dog Surfing Championships

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Charlie Surfs Up barks as he is pushed through the breakers by Jeff Nieboer in the second heat of very large dogs during the World Dog Surfing Championships, on Aug. 3, 2024, in Pacifica, Calif. (AP Photo/Eakin Howard, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.