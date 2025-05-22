ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Vancouver Olympics medals set to change hands 15 years later after Swiss court ruling

By The Canadian Press

Published

Russia's Evgeny Ustyugov at the shooting range during the men's 15 km biathlon mass start at the Vancouver 2010 Olympics in Whistler, British Columbia, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2010. (AP Photo/Jin-man Lee) (Jin-man Lee/The Associated Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.