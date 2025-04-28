ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Trump is celebrating the Super Bowl champ Eagles, but star QB Jalen Hurts is skipping the ceremony

By The Associated Press

Published

President Donald Trump arrives on Marine One at the White House, Sunday, April 27, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.