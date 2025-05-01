ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Transgender women soccer players to be banned from English women’s teams

By The Associated Press

Published

Campaigners take part in a rally organized by trans rights groups, trade unions and community organizations following the U.K. Supreme Court ruling on the definition of a woman in equalities law, at Parliament Square, central London, Saturday April 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.