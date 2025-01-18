ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Toronto Raptors sign centre Orlando Robinson to 10-day contract

By The Canadian Press

Published

Sacramento Kings' Orlando Robinson, front left, looks to pass the ball around Utah Jazz forward Drew Eubanks, front right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Sara Nevis





















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.