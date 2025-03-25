ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Readers share experiences facing discrimination, racism in sports following StatCan study

By Daniel Otis

Published

Children play pond hockey in Ottawa's Central Park, on Christmas Day, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.