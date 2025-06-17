ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Oh, baby! Pieces of broadcasting legend Bob Cole’s collection put up for auction

By Garrett Barry

Updated

Published

The family of Bob Cole are auctioning off his personal hockey memorabilia as a tribute to the late legendary sportscaster. Garrett Barry reports.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.