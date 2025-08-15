ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Late goals, Jota tributes and racism claim as Liverpool wins Premier League opener

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game with a tribute to teammate Diogo Jota during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield, Liverpool, England, Friday Aug. 15, 2025. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.