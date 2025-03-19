ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Kingsbury's golden streak comes to an end with moguls world championship silver

By The Canadian Press

Published

Canada's Maia Schwinghammer, bronze medalist in a women's moguls, celebrates with compatriot siler medalist in the men's moguls Mikael Kingsbury, at the Freestyle World Championships, in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.