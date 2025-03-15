ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

France wins Six Nations after beating Scotland with record flourish

By The Associated Press

Published

France's Louis Bielle-Biarrey races in to score a try during the Six Nations rugby union match between France and Scotland at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.