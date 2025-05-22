ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Denmark pulls off huge upset with 2-1 quarterfinal win over Canada at hockey worlds

By The Canadian Press

Published

Denmark's Oliver Lauridsen, left, Phillip Bruggisser, goalkeeper Frederik Dichow, Oscar Moelgaard and Jesper Jensen Aabo in action against Canada's Sidney Crosby and Ryan O'Reilly during the IIHF 2025 World Championship quarterfinal match between Denmark and Canada in Herning, Denmark, Thursday, May 22, 2025. (Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.