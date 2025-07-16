ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

CFL reinstates veteran defensive lineman Shawn Lemon after gambling suspension

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

Then-Montreal Alouettes defensive end Shawn Lemon (0) scores a touchdown after a fumble by Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Dustin Crum, not shown, during second half CFL football action in Ottawa on Sept. 30, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.