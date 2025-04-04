ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Canadian curling legend Howard busier than ever since retiring as a player

By The Canadian Press

Published

Switzerland coach Glenn Howard is seen at the BKT World Men's Curling Championship in Moose Jaw, Sask., on Sunday, March 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.