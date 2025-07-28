ADVERTISEMENT

Canada’s Summer McIntosh wins 2 gold medals in 2 days at world swimming championships

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

Gold medalist Summer McIntosh of Canada celebrates on the podium after the women's 200-metre individual medley final at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, Monday, July 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)


















