ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Canada’s Fernandez falls to Germany’s Siegemund in second round at Wimbledon

By The Canadian Press

Published

Leylah Fernandez of Canada returns the ball to Laura Siegemund of Germany in their second round women's singles match during the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 2, 2025.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.