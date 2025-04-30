ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Canada’s Diallo into quarterfinals at Madrid Open with upset win over Dimitrov

By The Canadian Press

Published

Gabriel Diallo reacts during his Davis Cup qualifying tennis match against Fabian Marozsan in Montreal on Sunday, February 2, 2025. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.