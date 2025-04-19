ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Canada blasts Finland 8-1 to face the U.S. in another women’s ice hockey worlds final

By The Associated Press

Published

Daryl Watts of Canada, down, celebrates with teammates after scoring her sides fourth goal during the semi final match between Canada and Finland at the Women's Ice Hockey Championships in Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic, Saturday, April 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.