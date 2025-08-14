Sports

Appeals court agrees NFL can be put on trial over claims Black coaches face discrimination.

By The Associated Press

Published

Wilson footballs sit on the sidelines before an NFL preseason football game between the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.