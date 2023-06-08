Andreescu, Venus fall short in mixed doubles final at French Open

Canada's Bianca Andreescu, rear, and New Zealand's Michael Venus play a shot against Japan's Miyu Kato and Germany's Tim Puetz during their mixed doubles final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Thursday, June 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Canada's Bianca Andreescu, rear, and New Zealand's Michael Venus play a shot against Japan's Miyu Kato and Germany's Tim Puetz during their mixed doubles final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Thursday, June 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

MORE SPORTS NEWS