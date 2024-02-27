Alphonso Davies' journey to soccer stardom started on the other side of the world

Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies has reached a verbal agreement with Real Madrid to transfer from Bayern Munich, The Athletic reported Monday.

It's the latest turn in Davies' journey to soccer stardom -- a success story that began on the other side of the world.

Born in a refugee gamp in Ghana after his parents had fled civil war in Liberia, then-five-year-old Davies and his family travelled across the Atlantic Ocean to settle in Edmonton, Alta.

Fast forward to today, and Davies is reportedly poised to join one of the most storied soccer clubs on the planet, Real Madrid.

Sitting at a park bench, Footy Prime the Podcast Host James Sharman reflected on Davies remarkable journey in an interview with CTV National News.

“This kid came from a refugee in Ghana, basically with nothing, makes the move over to Edmonton with nothing, and through his families support, he builds this wonderful footballing career where he becomes one of the biggest names in world football,” said Sharman.

According to Forbes, Real Madrid is soccer’s most valuable franchise on the planet with a value of $6.07 billion.

“Listen, with all respect to other Canadian sports figures, Davies' name globally, dwarfs that of Connor McDavid. Real Madrid is the biggest club in the global game, and a Canadian boy playing for them? I mean, we’ve never seen that before,” said Sharman.

Canadian international Alphonso Davies speaks with kids while hosting a soccer camp for kids in Edmonton, Alta., on Tuesday June 6, 2023. Davies plays in the Bundesliga for Bayern Munich. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

For other Canadian soccer legends watching Davies’ rise unfold in real time, it’s a moment of pride. Four-time Canadian player of the year Dwayne De Rosario says a potential move to Real Madrid is even bigger than Davies himself.

“The reason I say it’s bigger than him is because so many kids are now believing they, too, could play at the biggest clubs in the world. This is the first time we've had a player play at a massive club like Bayern Munich, and now, in my opinion he’s going to top that by going to Real Madrid. We're all happy - we're all rooting for him” said De Rosario.

At only 23-years-old, Davies likely hasn’t yet hit his prime, though he's already won the Champions League as well as five Bundesliga titles with Germany's Bayern Munich. He also scored Canada's first ever goal at a men's World Cup.

If he is transferred, Davies would join the list of legends including Zinedine Zidane, Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Figo, and so many other stars who’ve hit the pitch for Real Madrid.

Davies played for the Vancouver Whitecaps until January 2019, where he later joined Bayern.

He posted one goal and three assists throughout his 27 appearances across all competitions for the team this season.

Published with files from CTV's Lynn Chaya