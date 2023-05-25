Alonso hits MLB-best 19th HR, Carrasco gets 1st win as Mets rout Cubs 10-1 to avoid sweep

CHICAGO -

Pete Alonso launched his major league-leading 19th home run and Carlos Carrasco earned his first win this season as the New York Mets routed the Chicago Cubs 10-1 on Thursday night to avoid a three-game sweep.

Brett Baty knocked in New York's first two runs and the Mets pounded out 15 hits on a chilly night at Wrigley Field to ruin Kyle Hendricks' season debut for the Cubs in his return from a serious shoulder injury.

Jeff McNeil had three hits and scored three times. New York got four straight base hits with two outs in a three-run third inning and took a 4-1 lead on Starling Marte's two-run single.

Alonso added a two-run homer in the seventh and Brandon Nimmo laced a two-run triple in a three-run eighth.

Dansby Swanson homered in the first off Carrasco (1-2), who pitched 6 2/3 effective innings in his fifth start this year and second since missing about a month with an elbow injury. A 15-game winner in 2022, the veteran right-hander allowed five hits and struck out four with two walks in his longest outing of the season.

Back from a capsular tear in his right shoulder, Hendricks (0-1) made his first start since June 5 last year. He gave up five runs -- three earned -- and six hits in 4 1/3 innings. The right-hander struck out five and walked two.

END OF THE LINE

Christopher Morel went 0 for 3 for the Cubs, ending his 13-game hitting streak this season. Morel had hit safely in 14 straight overall, including last season's finale.

SANCHEZ CUT

Two-time All-Star Gary Sanchez was designated for assignment by the Mets when they reinstated fellow catcher Tomas Nido from the injured list before the game. Sanchez went 1 for 6 with three strikeouts and an RBI in three games with New York, looking shaky at times behind the plate.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: Nido had been sidelined since May 7 due to dry eye syndrome. ... C Omar Narvaez (calf) began a rehab assignment with Class A Brooklyn.

Cubs: INF Nick Madrigal was optioned to Triple-A Iowa before the game to open a roster spot for Hendricks.

UP NEXT

Mets: Max Scherzer (2-3, 4.01 ERA) faces fellow right-hander Connor Seabold (1-1, 5.97) on Friday when the Mets open a series at Colorado.

Cubs: LHP Justin Steele (6-1, 2.20) opposes Cincinnati RHP Hunter Greene (0-4, 4.68) when the Cubs host the Reds.