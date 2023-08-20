Alexa Pano wins ISPS Handa World Invitational on her 19th birthday. Daniel Brown takes men's event

Alexa Pano plays during the final round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational golf tournament at Midland Country Club, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Midland, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Alexa Pano plays during the final round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational golf tournament at Midland Country Club, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Midland, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

MORE SPORTS NEWS