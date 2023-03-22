After player input, MLB allows some pitch clock delays

The pitch clock is operated in the press box during the sixth inning of a spring training baseball game between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers in Glendale, Calif., Monday, March 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) The pitch clock is operated in the press box during the sixth inning of a spring training baseball game between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers in Glendale, Calif., Monday, March 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

MORE SPORTS NEWS