Twinkle, twinkle fading stars: Light pollution growing faster than anticipated, study finds
Every year, the night sky grows brighter, and the stars look dimmer.
A new study that analyzes data from more than 50,000 amateur stargazers finds that artificial lighting is making the night sky about 10 per cent brighter each year.
That’s a much faster rate of change than scientists had previously estimated looking at satellite data. The research, which includes data from 2011 to 2022, is published Thursday in the journal Science.
“We are losing, year by year, the possibility to see the stars,” said Fabio Falchi, a physicist at the University of Santiago de Compostela, who was not involved in the study.
“If you can still see the dimmest stars, you are in a very dark place. But if you see only the brightest ones, you are in a very light-polluted place," he said.
As cities expand and put up more lights, “skyglow” or “artificial twilight,” as the study authors call it, becomes more intense.
The 10 per cent annual change “is a lot bigger than I expected — something you’ll notice clearly within a lifetime,” said Christopher Kyba, a study co-author and physicist at the German Research Centre for Geosciences in Potsdam.
Kyba and his colleagues gave this example: A child is born where 250 stars are visible on a clear night. By the time that child turns 18, only 100 stars are still visible.
“This is real pollution, affecting people and wildlife,” said Kyba, who said he hoped that policymakers would do more to curb light pollution. Some localities have set limits.
The study data from amateur stargazers in the nonprofit Globe at Night project was collected in a similar fashion. Volunteers look for the constellation Orion – remember the three stars of his belt – and match what they see in the night sky to a series of charts showing an increasing number of surrounding stars.
Prior studies of artificial lighting, which used satellite images of the Earth at night, had estimated the annual increase in sky brightness to be about 2 per cent a year.
But the satellites used aren’t able to detect light with wavelengths toward the blue end of the spectrum — including the light emitted by energy-efficient LED bulbs.
More than half of the new outdoor lights installed in the United States in the past decade have been LED lights, according to the researchers.
The satellites are also better at detecting light that scatters upward, like a spotlight, than light that scatters horizontally, like the glow of an illuminated billboard at night, said Kyba.
Skyglow disrupts human circadian rhythms, as well as other forms of life, said Georgetown biologist Emily Williams, who was not part of the study.
“Migratory songbirds normally use starlight to orient where they are in the sky at night,” she said. “And when sea turtle babies hatch, they use light to orient toward the ocean – light pollution is a huge deal for them.”
Part of what’s being lost is a universal human experience, said Falchi, the physicist at University of Santiago de Compostela.
“The night sky has been, for all the generations before ours, a source of inspiration for art, science, literature," he said.
___
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on a tool that makes CO2 impacts more visible
Dan Riskin on why primates spend more time on the ground
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's what needs to be accomplished in 2023 to keep the Liberal-NDP deal alive
As the minority Liberals plot out their policy moves ahead of the 2023 parliamentary sitting, weighing heavily are commitments Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made to NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh that have to be acted on this year in order to uphold the two-party confidence-and-supply deal. Here is what needs to get done to keep the deal alive.
Canada to repatriate 6 women, 13 children detained in Syria: sources
Global Affairs has agreed to repatriate six Canadian women and 13 children currently detained in prison camps in northeast Syria, according to Lawrence Greenspon, the lawyer representing them in a federal court case.
Family of man killed in alleged Toronto swarming attack slams justice system as teen girls seek bail
The family of an unhoused man who died after an alleged 'swarming' attack by a group of teen girls in Toronto is speaking out, slamming what they say are 'flaws' in the youth criminal justice system.
Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter in 'Rust' set shooting
Actor Alec Baldwin and a weapons specialist will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer who was killed on a New Mexico movie set, prosecutors announced Thursday, citing a 'criminal disregard for safety.'
Tips for saving at the grocery store as food inflation in Canada continues to soar
Grocery prices were up 11 per cent in December compared with a year ago, Statistics Canada said this week. As shoppers grapple with spiralling food costs, some are turning for the first time to tips and tricks long used by older Canadians.
Four-day work week gaining mainstream momentum in corporate Canada: poll
New research suggests a four-day week may be gaining mainstream momentum in corporate Canada as workplaces continue to fine tune post-pandemic schedules and working conditions.
Ontario looking to poach health-care workers from other provinces to fill shortages
Premier Doug Ford is set to introduce changes that would let Canadian health-care workers registered or licensed in other provinces start immediately practicing in Ontario.
Putin ally warns NATO of nuclear war if Russia is defeated in Ukraine
An ally of President Vladimir Putin warned NATO on Thursday that a defeat of Russia in Ukraine could trigger a nuclear war, while the head of the Russian Orthodox Church said the world would end if the West tried to destroy Russia.
Jacinda Ardern's resignation resonates for women in power
The shock resignation of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who altered the face of global politics when she was elected the world's youngest female head of state, throws a spotlight on the demands faced by women in power.
Canada
-
Family of man killed in alleged Toronto swarming attack slams justice system as teen girls seek bail
The family of an unhoused man who died after an alleged 'swarming' attack by a group of teen girls in Toronto is speaking out, slamming what they say are 'flaws' in the youth criminal justice system.
-
Canada to repatriate 6 women, 13 children detained in Syria: sources
Global Affairs has agreed to repatriate six Canadian women and 13 children currently detained in prison camps in northeast Syria, according to Lawrence Greenspon, the lawyer representing them in a federal court case.
-
Police identify 3 victims killed in Quebec fuel distributor explosion
Quebec provincial police have released the identities of the three people who were killed last week at a fuel distribution company north of Montreal. The workers had been missing for four days after the Jan. 12 blast at Propane Lafortune, a family-run business in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, Que.
-
Nova Scotia man pleads guilty to 'unprovoked' killing of young immigrant from India
A Nova Scotia man has pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing a 23-year-old man who came to the province from India five years ago.
-
One year after death of Indian migrants at border, U.S. still sees illegal crossings
A year after a family of four from India froze to death while trying to walk to the United States from Manitoba, the agency tasked with patrolling the border says others have not been deterred from attempting the same treacherous journey.
-
Tips for saving at the grocery store as food inflation in Canada continues to soar
Grocery prices were up 11 per cent in December compared with a year ago, Statistics Canada said this week. As shoppers grapple with spiralling food costs, some are turning for the first time to tips and tricks long used by older Canadians.
World
-
U.S. Treasury buys time for Biden and GOP on debt limit deal
The countdown toward a possible U.S. government default began Thursday with Treasury implementing accounting measures as a stopgap, while frictions between U.S. President Joe Biden and House Republicans raise alarms about whether the U.S. can sidestep a potential economic crisis.
-
Putin ally warns NATO of nuclear war if Russia is defeated in Ukraine
An ally of President Vladimir Putin warned NATO on Thursday that a defeat of Russia in Ukraine could trigger a nuclear war, while the head of the Russian Orthodox Church said the world would end if the West tried to destroy Russia.
-
Turkiye's Erdogan signals May 14 date for his biggest election test
President Tayyip Erdogan signaled on Wednesday that Turkiye would hold elections on May 14, a month earlier than he had earlier flagged, setting the clock ticking on perhaps the most consequential vote in the century-long history of the republic.
-
Police seize bedding from Idaho stabbing suspect's home, but no weapon
Investigators seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair and a single glove -- but no weapon -- when they searched the Washington state apartment of a graduate student charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, according to newly unsealed court documents.
-
Jacinda Ardern's resignation resonates for women in power
The shock resignation of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who altered the face of global politics when she was elected the world's youngest female head of state, throws a spotlight on the demands faced by women in power.
-
Hawaiian lawmakers propose charging travellers for visits to state parks, trails
Lawmakers opened a new session of the Hawaii State Legislature on Wednesday with proposals to provide more tax relief to working families and impose fees on travellers using popular state parks and trails.
Politics
-
Here's what needs to be accomplished in 2023 to keep the Liberal-NDP deal alive
As the minority Liberals plot out their policy moves ahead of the 2023 parliamentary sitting, weighing heavily are commitments Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made to NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh that have to be acted on this year in order to uphold the two-party confidence-and-supply deal. Here is what needs to get done to keep the deal alive.
-
Canada to repatriate 6 women, 13 children detained in Syria: sources
Global Affairs has agreed to repatriate six Canadian women and 13 children currently detained in prison camps in northeast Syria, according to Lawrence Greenspon, the lawyer representing them in a federal court case.
-
Federal Conservatives open up 7-point lead over Liberals to start 2023: Nanos
The federal Conservatives have gained a seven-point lead over the Liberals in the latest weekly ballot tracking by Nanos Research.
Health
-
Scientists have healed scars caused by a heart attack in rats: study
An international team of researchers has, for the first time, restored the elasticity in scarred heart tissue in rats by injecting them with a specific protein.
-
Ontario looking to poach health-care workers from other provinces to fill shortages
Premier Doug Ford is set to introduce changes that would let Canadian health-care workers registered or licensed in other provinces start immediately practicing in Ontario.
-
Halifax doctors worry announced ER improvements won't work due to lack of beds
A group of emergency room doctors in Halifax say they worry government changes announced for the province's stressed emergency departments won't address the problem.
Sci-Tech
-
Twinkle, twinkle fading stars: Light pollution growing faster than anticipated, study finds
A new study that analyzes data from more than 50,000 amateur stargazers finds that artificial lighting is making the night sky about 10 per cent brighter each year.
-
AI tools can create new images, but who is the real artist?
Now artificial intelligence systems are training themselves on a vast collection of digitized artworks to produce new images you can conjure in seconds from a smartphone app.
-
Scientists have healed scars caused by a heart attack in rats: study
An international team of researchers has, for the first time, restored the elasticity in scarred heart tissue in rats by injecting them with a specific protein.
Entertainment
-
Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Sade make it to Songwriters Hall
Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Sade, Jeff Lynne, Glen Ballard, Teddy Riley and Liz Rose have been chosen to join the Songwriters Hall of Fame, a class that includes the writers of such varied hits as 'Man In the Mirror,' 'Drop It Like It's Hot' and 'Rhythm Is Gonna Get You.'
-
Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter in 'Rust' set shooting
Actor Alec Baldwin and a weapons specialist will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer who was killed on a New Mexico movie set, prosecutors announced Thursday, citing a 'criminal disregard for safety.'
-
K-pop star Jin of BTS completes basic training for military service in South Korea
The oldest member of the K-pop supergroup BTS has completed five weeks of basic training as part of his mandatory military service in South Korea.
Business
-
Severe weather in Canada caused $3.1 billion in insured damages in 2022
The Insurance Bureau of Canada says severe weather caused $3.1 billion in insured damage in Canada in 2022, from flooding to storms to Hurricane Fiona.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sunwing cancels Winnipeg flights to second Mexican destination
Starting in February Winnipeggers will not be able to fly with Sunwing to two Mexican destinations, the company confirmed.
-
Calgary tech firm Benevity lays off 137 workers, cites poor market conditions
A Calgary tech company says weak market conditions are to blame for its decision to lay off 14 per cent of its workforce this week.
Lifestyle
-
'Toxic behaviour' and how to deal with it: An expert's top tips
Dealing with toxic family members is challenging, but registered psychologist Natasha Williams says setting realistic expectations can help relationships survive.
-
Northern Ontario couple wins second big lottery prize in seven months
A married couple from northern Ontario rang in the new year winning their second top prize by playing an instant lottery scratch ticket.
-
Kim Kardashian buys Attallah Cross pendant worn by Princess Diana
Kim Kardashian has acquired the diamond-lined Attallah Cross pendant worn on several occasions by Diana, Princess of Wales for £163,800 (about US$200,000).
Sports
-
Murray edges Kokkinakis after 4 a.m. at Australian Open
The times on the clock shifted from p.m. to a.m., the day from Thursday to Friday, and Andy Murray never wavered, never relented, no matter that he faced a two-set hole at the Australian Open, no matter that he is 35 and possesses an artificial hip, no matter that this was the longest and latest-finishing match of his long, illustrious career.
-
Canada's Leylah Fernandez knocked out of Aussie Open
Canada's Leylah Fernandez was eliminated from women's singles play at the Australian Open after dropping a second-round match to Caroline Garcia of France 7-6 (5), 7-5 on Thursday.
-
NCC says talks on schedule for NHL arena at LeBreton Flats, despite sale of Senators
The head of the National Capital Commission says he's optimistic it will finalize a long-term lease with the Ottawa Senators for an arena at LeBreton Flats this fall, even with the franchise up for sale.
Autos
-
New tricks leading to alarming rate of car thefts in Toronto
At least 32 cars have been stolen In Toronto each day so far in 2023, a surprising figure spurring calls for car manufacturers to catch up in a digital arms race with tech-savvy thieves.
-
Owning a new car is getting more expensive. Here's why
The pandemic, supply chain issues and inflation have driven up the cost of owning a new car and experts say prices aren’t expected to return to pre-COVID levels anytime soon.
-
Fastest Corvette ever is all-wheel-drive gas-electric hybrid
The fastest Corvette ever made comes out later this year, and it's not powered solely by a howling V8.