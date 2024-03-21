Total eclipse promises celestial show with streamers, loops and a possible comet

Wave of snowstorms expected in parts of Canada ahead of first weekend of spring
Winter storms and snowfall are dragging out the wintry season into the first week of spring, according to local forecasts.
A total solar eclipse is a rare celestial event that always generates excitement, but next month's version is expected to be unusually spectacular.
The April 8 eclipse that will occur over a large swath of North America, following a path that takes in parts of southern Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada, comes as the sun's magnetic activity is at the peak of an 11-year cycle. That means that during the brief period when the moon totally covers the sun, a show of streamers and magnetic loops will dance around the obscured sun.
Paul Bryans, a scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Colorado, said that during times of low activity, the sun's corona — the tendrils of light that show the outer limits of the sun's energetic atmosphere — is homogeneous and symmetrical. But this year, he said, the heightened magnetism will make the sun's outer edges spiky like a hedgehog with its quills raised.
"So you have got lots of spikes and activity coming up in different places, and it's hard to really predict exactly where they will be," Bryans said. "But if you're looking at the eclipse, you wouldn't see a nice, smooth corona. You'll see, oh, jagged hedgehog in fear."
Normally, the blinding brightness of the sun means the activity cannot be seen with the naked eye, but the eclipse provides an opportunity to see the shards of light shooting out from the darkened sun. Experts warn that eye damage can result if you look directly at the sun, even during a partial eclipse, without protective eclipse glasses. When the moon completely blocks the sun, however, glasses can be removed to observe the sun's whitish corona.
In addition to causing the spikes, or streamers, the heightened magnetic activity means the sun will have features known as prominences, which Bryans described as looking like loops attached to the corona and held in suspension.
These prominences occur because the sun's magnetic activity is uneven across its surface. There are areas where the magnetic field is extremely high, causing eruptions so powerful that they can be felt on Earth in the form of interference in satellite communication or cellphone signals, Bryans said.
William Dean Pesnell, project scientist of NASA's solar dynamics observatory, said it is interesting to study solar eclipses at maximum and minimum activity because they provide different perspectives on the sun's behaviour, which is still not fully understood.
"We can only see clues of what's going on, we never get a complete picture .... So we're always looking for new pieces to put into our models," he said.
Bryans explained that the magnetic activity causes an ejection of plasma — the ionized gas that makes up the sun — from the sun's surface. The plasma is then looped back down, pulled by gravity.
"There is a little bit of a battle between gravity trying to pull (the eruptions) back down, but the magnetic pressure is pushing it up," he said. "So they're stable in the atmosphere for a little while. Sometimes gravity wins the battle, and they just get pulled back down. Sometimes the magnetic energy wins and they seem to explode on the sun's surface." Those are the eruptions that are expected to be seen during the eclipse.
What is "particularly cool" about these prominences or loops is that they appear to be red or pink when seen from Earth, making them easily distinguishable from the corona, he added.
If conditions are right and there is a geomagnetic storm before the eclipse, people in Canada might get to see green and purple northern lights during the less than four minutes of daylight darkness.
"I wouldn't say it's likely, but there is a slight chance of it," Bryans said. "It needs things to align up very fortuitously."
Bright stars and planets normally seen at night should be visible during the afternoon total eclipse, Pesnell said, although dimmer stars will be harder to see.
There is also a slight chance that during the eclipse people may also be able to see the comet 12P/Pons—Brooks, which passes by Earth once every 71 years and can be seen for about a month, he said. It is visible at night but could pop into view when the skies are darkened during the eclipse, he added.
"If you knew where to look, and you got your binoculars out, you could probably find it."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2024.
Winter storms and snowfall are dragging out the wintry season into the first week of spring, according to local forecasts.
It takes a lot of patience and willpower to tackle a good puzzle; just ask Janet Hart who spent the last 14 months putting together one of the largest puzzles in the world.
The double whammy of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic stressors is taking a toll on the mental health of Canadian adults, according to new data released by the Canadian Institute for Health Information on Thursday.
Divorce doesn't have to only be heartbreak, custody battles and bitter ex-spouses. Experts explain how you can work toward building something new in the wake.
A total solar eclipse is a rare celestial event that always generates excitement, but next month's version is expected to be unusually spectacular.
An eastern Kentucky couple has been accused of trying to sell their newborn twin girls.
The federal Liberals are looking to introduce new restrictions on nicotine pouches, Health Minister Mark Holland announced Wednesday, saying it is part of an effort to keep addictive products out of the hands of young Canadians.
Russia fired 31 ballistic and cruise missiles at Kyiv before dawn Thursday in the first attack on the Ukrainian capital in 44 days, officials said. Air defences shot down all the incoming missiles, though 13 people including a child were injured by falling wreckage, they said.
Police are calling on the federal government to create a 'national action plan' to combat auto theft as it becomes increasingly violent, raising concerns at the Annual Auto Theft Summit in Peel Region.
Canada has slipped from 13th to 15th place in the annual World Happiness Report, now sitting behind countries like Costa Rica, Kuwait and Austria.
After a harrowing ordeal where a young boy's fingers became trapped in a bathtub drain over the weekend, firefighters returned to the scene to deliver a special surprise for his bravery.
A jury in the trial of a man accused of killing a Toronto police officer inside a downtown parking garage watched a security video on Wednesday that showed a portion of the fatal incident.
A man who claimed to be in a state of "automatism" when he killed a fellow patron at a B.C. karaoke bar has lost an appeal of his second-degree murder conviction.
The number of hate crimes based on race and sexuality increased significantly in 2022, according to the latest report on hate crimes by Statistics Canada. Advocates for Black and LGBTQ2S+ communities aren't surprised.
Police are calling on the federal government to create a 'national action plan' to combat auto theft as it becomes increasingly violent, raising concerns at the Annual Auto Theft Summit in Peel Region.
Israel is determined to launch a ground offensive against Hamas in Rafah, Gaza's southernmost town, a plan that has raised global alarm because of the potential for harm to the hundreds of thousands of civilians sheltering there.
A third former Mississippi sheriff's deputy has been sentenced for his part in the racist torture of two Black men by a group of white officers who called themselves "the Goon Squad." Daniel Opdyke was sentenced Wednesday to 17.5 years in federal prison.
U.S. Congressional leaders from both parties looked to put a positive light on a $1.2 trillion spending package that lawmakers are working to approve before funding expires at midnight Friday for a host of key government agencies.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump made a series of false claims on Tuesday while railing against the judge who issued the US$454 million civil fraud judgment against him, according to a CNN fact check.
Russia fired 31 ballistic and cruise missiles at Kyiv before dawn Thursday in the first attack on the Ukrainian capital in 44 days, officials said. Air defences shot down all the incoming missiles, though 13 people including a child were injured by falling wreckage, they said.
Republican Rep. James Comer announced on Wednesday he will seek testimony from U.S. President Joe Biden as part of the House impeachment inquiry.
Quebecers will get their chance to pay their respects to Brian Mulroney in his home province as the tributes to the former prime minister move to Montreal.
Liberal MP Anthony Housefather — who said Tuesday he was 'reflecting' on his place in caucus after the NDP motion on Palestinian statehood — has not ruled out crossing the floor to join the Conservative Party.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is poised to move a motion of non-confidence in the prime minister with the aim of prompting a 'carbon tax election,' after Justin Trudeau affirmed he doesn't intend to back off the April 1 price hike.
The double whammy of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic stressors is taking a toll on the mental health of Canadian adults, according to new data released by the Canadian Institute for Health Information on Thursday.
The federal Liberals are looking to introduce new restrictions on nicotine pouches, Health Minister Mark Holland announced Wednesday, saying it is part of an effort to keep addictive products out of the hands of young Canadians.
Lori Deschaine said her 28-year-old son with autism acts like a sweetheart most of the time — but there are moments when he can become so violent that she has no choice but to call for help.
Here are the answers to some key questions about the total solar eclipse that will take place on April 8.
Joshua Kutryk will be just the fourth Canadian take part in a long-duration mission on the International Space Station, and first to fly under NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.
Researchers at the University of Calgary are embarking on the first-of-its-kind study to test the use of psilocybin as an effective treatment for alcohol use disorder.
Over the past few years, a new generation of Punjabi performers has emerged from Canada, taking the world by storm with a unique fusion of cross-cultural influences that could've only come from this country.
Richard Simmons is opening up about being diagnosed with skin cancer.
Rumours surrounding the next James Bond were shaken and stirred after the British tabloid 'The Sun' published a story saying 33-year-old British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson had been offered the role of 007.
Reddit will enter a new era as a publicly traded company with a market value of US$6.4 billion after the social media platform's initial public offering was priced at $34 per share.
As food inflation eases at grocery stores, one expert notes how savings can be found at the seafood and meat counter, and among fresh fruit.
TD Bank Group has signed an agreement with an Indian bank in a bid to attract international students as new customers and make it easier for them to comply with visa requirements.
Divorce doesn't have to only be heartbreak, custody battles and bitter ex-spouses. Experts explain how you can work toward building something new in the wake.
The World Happiness Report is out, and once again Nordic countries are humming along with the highest scores. The No. 1 country, Finland, has held onto its top ranking for seven years straight.
The winning numbers for a nearly US$1-billion Mega Millions lottery prize will be drawn Friday night, offering sudden riches to any lucky player who matches them and almost certain disappointment for everyone else.
Toronto's Zach Edey is one to watch as March Madness kicks off this week
Shohei Ohtani's interpreter and close friend has been fired by the Los Angeles Dodgers following allegations of illegal gambling and theft from the Japanese baseball star.
Within hours of going on sale, tickets to the PWHL April 20 game between Montreal and Toronto at the Bell Centre sold out.
Police are calling on the federal government to create a 'national action plan' to combat auto theft as it becomes increasingly violent, raising concerns at the Annual Auto Theft Summit in Peel Region.
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said Tuesday he is considering extending his government's fuel-tax holiday, which is set to expire at the end of June.
The Biden administration on Wednesday finalized one of the most significant pieces of its ambitious climate agenda: the strongest new tailpipe rules for passenger cars and trucks that will decisively push the U.S. auto market toward electric vehicles and hybrids.