The 'Benjamin Button' effect: Scientists can reverse aging in mice. The goal is to do the same for humans

These mice are brother and sister, born from the same litter. One has been genetically altered to be old. Now scientists say they have been able to reverse aging as well. (David Sinclair via CNN) These mice are brother and sister, born from the same litter. One has been genetically altered to be old. Now scientists say they have been able to reverse aging as well. (David Sinclair via CNN)

MORE SCI-TECH NEWS

RISKIN REPORTS

Dan Riskin on how climate change pushed a pest northward

Dan Riskin reports on how warmer temperatures caused by climate change are pushing a nasty pest deeper into the forests of Finland.

Dan Riskin on the ecological impact of invasive earthworms

Dan Riskin reports on a new study that examines the impact that invasive earthworms have on species that are native to North America.

Dan Riskin on whether or not rainforests can bounce back

Dan Riskin reports on two papers looking at whether or not the world's tropical rainforests are heading towards a total collapse.

Dan Riskin on why Earth's boreal forests are on the move

Dan Riskin on how climate change influences human violence

Dan Riskin on why climate change could cause rogue waves

Dan Riskin on how well Canada is protecting coastal wildlife

Dan Riskin on why the flowering dates of plants are changing

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Queen Elizabeth II skips Platinum Jubilee church service

Members of the Royal Family attended a Friday church service honouring Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne, although the Queen herself is skipping the event at St. Paul's Cathedral in London due to difficulty getting around at age 96.

100 days of war: Where things stand between Russia, Ukraine

One hundred days into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the war has brought the world a near-daily drumbeat of gut wrenching scenes: Civilian corpses in the streets of Bucha; a blown-up theatre in Mariupol; the chaos at a Kramatorsk train station in the wake of a Russian missile strike.

Canada

World

  • Envoy says U.S., allies preparing for North Korean nuclear test

    U.S. President Joe Biden's special envoy for North Korea said Friday the United States is 'preparing for all contingencies' in close co-ordination with its South Korean and Japanese allies as it monitors North Korean arrangements for a possible nuclear test explosion that outside officials say could be imminent.

    Sung Kim, U.S. Special Envoy for North Korea, speaks during a meeting with his South Korean counterpart Kim Gunn and Japanese counterpart Takehiro Funakoshi at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea June 3, 2022. (Kim Hong-Ji/Pool Photo via AP)

  • Police fatally shoot Texas fugitive after family of 5 killed

    A convicted murderer on the run since escaping a prison bus after stabbing its driver last month was fatally shot by law enforcement late Thursday after he killed a family of five and stole their truck from a rural weekend cabin, a Texas prison system spokesman said.

    Texas Department of Criminal Justice photo of Gonzalo Lopez. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP)

  • Taliban faces threat from Islamic State, new resistance, UN says

    Afghanistan's Taliban rulers are maintaining close ties with al Qaeda as they consolidate control over the country, and their main military threat is coming from the Islamic State extremist group and guerrilla-style attacks by former Afghan government security personnel, UN experts said in a new report.

  • 100 days of war: Where things stand between Russia, Ukraine

    One hundred days into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the war has brought the world a near-daily drumbeat of gut wrenching scenes: Civilian corpses in the streets of Bucha; a blown-up theatre in Mariupol; the chaos at a Kramatorsk train station in the wake of a Russian missile strike.

  • Russia may be in Ukraine to stay after 100 days of war

    When Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine in late February, the Russian president vowed his forces would not occupy the neighboring country. But as the invasion reached its 100th day Friday, Russia seemed increasingly unlikely to relinquish the territory it has taken in the war.

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social