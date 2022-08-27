'Sort of who I am': Cree youth hopes to inspire others with science videos

Simon Monteith, aka Simon The Scientist, prepares the 'Elephant Toothpaste' experiment in his dining room in Winnipeg, Tuesday, February 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods Simon Monteith, aka Simon The Scientist, prepares the 'Elephant Toothpaste' experiment in his dining room in Winnipeg, Tuesday, February 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

MORE SCI-TECH NEWS

RISKIN REPORTS

Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth

Are trees actually benefitting from the earlier springs and longer summers that are being caused by climate change? Dan Riskin reports.

Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers

Dan Riskin explains how researchers used ancient shells and penguin bones to learn about how much Antarctica's glaciers melted in the past.

Dan Riskin on the increasing rise of extreme weather events

Climate change will make extreme weather events more common, but as Dan Riskin reports, they could become terrifyingly frequent.

Dan Riskin on how climate change pushed a pest northward

Dan Riskin on the ecological impact of invasive earthworms

Dan Riskin on whether or not rainforests can bounce back

Dan Riskin on why Earth's boreal forests are on the move

Dan Riskin on how climate change influences human violence

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine, Russia trade more blame on threats to nuclear plant

Concern about the potential for a radiation leak at Europe's largest nuclear power plant persisted as Ukrainian authorities said Saturday that Russian forces fired on areas just across the river and Russia claimed Ukrainian shelling hit a building where nuclear fuel is stored.

Trump search: What may come next in inquiry with legal peril

A newly released FBI document helps flesh out the contours of an investigation into classified material at former U.S. President Donald Trump's Florida estate. But plenty of questions remain, especially because half the affidavit, which spelled out the FBI's rationale for searching the property, was blacked out.

Tipping etiquette: When and how much it's appropriate to tip

With restaurants across the country open for in-person dining again, some Canadians might wonder if the societal rules for tipping have changed in the last two-to-three years. To help clarify the rules of engagement, CTVNews.ca spoke with an etiquette expert who offered some tipping advice.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social