Pompeii archeologists uncover bakery that doubled as a prison
An ancient bakery operated by slaves has been discovered in the ruins of Pompeii, the Pompeii Archaeological Park said in a statement released Friday.
Enslaved people and donkeys were locked up together and used to power a mill to grind grain for bread, according to details of the discovery provided by the park.
The site consists of a narrow room with no external view but only small, high windows covered by bars through which minimal light passed. There were also indentations in the floor “to coordinate the movement of the animals, forced to walk around for hours, blindfolded,” the statement said.
The discovery was made in the Regio IX section of the popular tourist site, which is also an ongoing archeological dig. The area is currently being excavated as part of a larger project designed to secure and maintain previously excavated areas of the Roman city.
Archeologists discovered the bakery while excavating an ancient Pompeiian home that was being renovated when Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 C.E., covering the city of Pompeii with ash.
The bodies of three victims of the eruption were found in recent months, believed to be residents of the home rather than slaves. The house was divided into a residential section with “refined frescoes” on one side, and a commercial bakery on the other.
Next to the bakery was the dimly lit prison area, Pompeii Archaeological Park director Gabriel Zuchtriegel said in an interview posted on the site’s YouTube channel.
“What has emerged is testimony of the backbreaking work to which men, women, and animals were subjected in the ancient mill-bakeries,” he added.
Zuchtriegel said these prison bakeries were previously described by the Roman writer Apuleius in the 2nd century C.E., in his novel “Metamorphoses” (also known as “The Golden Ass”), in which the protagonist, Lucius, “transformed into a donkey and was sold to a miller.” Zuchtriegel said the episode was based on the writer’s direct knowledge of the animals and humans living and working together.
The newly discovered prison area had no doors to the outside, only to the inner atrium.
“It is, in other words, a space in which we must imagine the presence of people of servile status whose owner felt the need to limit the freedom of movement,” Zuchtriegel said.
“It is the most shocking side of ancient slavery, the side devoid of relationships of trust, where it was reduced to brute violence, an impression which is fully confirmed by the closing of the few windows with iron grates.”
Archeologists also believe that the indentations in the slab flooring were not made by repetitive movement but were carved to prevent the donkeys and other animals from slipping on the pavement and to force them to only walk in a circular motion to grind the grain, almost like a clockwork mechanism.
“The iconographic and literary sources, in particular the reliefs from the tomb of Eurysaces in Rome, suggest that a millstone was normally moved by a couple made up of a donkey and a slave,” Zuchtriegel said.
“The latter, in addition to pushing the grindstone, had the task of encouraging the animal and monitoring the grinding process, adding grain and removing flour.”
The site will complement an exhibition that opens December 15, called “The Other Pompeii: common lives in the shadow of Vesuvius,” which is dedicated to what Zuchtriegel calls the “myriad of individuals often forgotten by historical chronicles, such as the slaves, who constituted the majority of the population and whose work contributed significantly to the economy, but also to the culture and social fabric of Roman civilization.”
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'We are living in a housing crisis': Canada consulting on reviving 'wartime housing' design catalogue
In its latest efforts to address Canada's housing crisis, the federal government is launching consultations to revive a revised version of a wartime housing effort: a standardized pre-approved design catalogue, with the aim of helping speed up construction.
Passengers lodge in military barracks after Amsterdam-to-Detroit flight is forced to land in Canada
Passengers aboard a Delta Air Lines flight from Amsterdam to Detroit spent the night in a military barracks in eastern Canada after the plane was forced to land due to a mechanical issue.
Harvard president remains leader of Ivy League school following backlash on antisemitism testimony
Harvard President Claudine Gay will remain leader of the prestigious Ivy League school following her comments last week at a congressional hearing on antisemitism, the university's highest governing body announced Tuesday.
India ask FBI to share intelligence on Sikh separatists: Reuters source
India has asked the United States to share intelligence on Sikh separatists living there amid investigations into an accusation that an Indian official was linked to a plot to kill a Sikh separatist on American soil, an Indian official said on Tuesday.
What you need to know before applying for the new Canadian Dental Care Plan
On Monday, the federal government unveiled the details of its new Canadian Dental Care Plan, building on the pre-existing Canada Dental Benefit, stating that access to oral health care should not depend on a person's ability to pay. Here's what you need to know.
After years of controversy, economy appears a 'turning point' for Trudeau's Liberals: experts
As the governing Liberals continue to slide in the polls, the slow-moving hurricane that may actually end up blowing them away appears to be the economy.
Wintry weather blows into Canada. Here's where
Several warnings, watches and advisories were issued in parts of Canada Tuesday, with cold wind and snow expected.
Rahm suspended by PGA Tour for signing with LIV Golf
The PGA Tour has notified Jon Rahm he has been suspended for signing with Saudi-funded LIV Golf, a formality that is more about the benefits to the players Rahm leaves behind.
Piles of oranges at North Vancouver dump draw food waste concerns
A woman from Metro Vancouver is speaking out after spotting mounds of mandarin oranges discarded at the dump.
Canada
-
New evidence led to murder charges in Kenneth Law case, investigators say
New evidence in the Kenneth Law case led police to lay more than a dozen second-degree murder charges against the 57-year-old Mississauga man, investigators said Tuesday.
-
Thousands of Maritimers without power day after windy, rainy storm
Thousands of electricity customers across all three Maritime provinces remain without power Tuesday after a strong weather system moved through the region.
-
Passengers lodge in military barracks after Amsterdam-to-Detroit flight is forced to land in Canada
Passengers aboard a Delta Air Lines flight from Amsterdam to Detroit spent the night in a military barracks in eastern Canada after the plane was forced to land due to a mechanical issue.
-
Breakthrough in decades-old killing of Quebec 10-year-old
A Quebec man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the 1994 killing of 10-year-old Marie-Chantal Desjardins.
-
Wintry weather blows into Canada. Here's where
Several warnings, watches and advisories were issued in parts of Canada Tuesday, with cold wind and snow expected.
-
Former Manitoba missionary couple convicted of child sex crimes in Dominican Republic
A missionary couple, previously living in Manitoba, have been convicted of sexual crimes against children in the Dominican Republic.
World
-
India ask FBI to share intelligence on Sikh separatists: Reuters source
India has asked the United States to share intelligence on Sikh separatists living there amid investigations into an accusation that an Indian official was linked to a plot to kill a Sikh separatist on American soil, an Indian official said on Tuesday.
-
Israel and the U.S. face growing isolation over Gaza as offensive grinds on with no end in sight
Israel and the United States were increasingly isolated as they faced global calls for a cease-fire in Gaza, including a non-binding vote expected to pass at the United Nations later on Tuesday. Israel has pressed ahead with an offensive against Gaza's Hamas rulers that it says could go on for weeks or months.
-
Texas woman who sought court permission for abortion leaves state for the procedure, attorneys say
A pregnant Texas woman whose fetus has a fatal condition left the state to get an abortion elsewhere before the state Supreme Court on Monday rejected her unprecedented challenge of one of the most restrictive bans in the U.S.
-
Zelenskyy will arrive on Capitol Hill to grim mood as Biden's aid package for Ukraine risks collapse
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will arrive on Capitol Hill to a darker mood than when he swooped in last winter for a hero's welcome, as the Russian invasion is grinding into a third year and U.S. funding hangs in balance.
-
Putin visits a shipyard to oversee the commissioning of new Russian nuclear submarines
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday travelled to a shipyard to attend the commissioning of new nuclear submarines, a visit that showcased the country's nuclear might amid the fighting in Ukraine.
-
Harvard president remains leader of Ivy League school following backlash on antisemitism testimony
Harvard President Claudine Gay will remain leader of the prestigious Ivy League school following her comments last week at a congressional hearing on antisemitism, the university's highest governing body announced Tuesday.
Politics
-
'We are living in a housing crisis': Canada consulting on reviving 'wartime housing' design catalogue
In its latest efforts to address Canada's housing crisis, the federal government is launching consultations to revive a revised version of a wartime housing effort: a standardized pre-approved design catalogue, with the aim of helping speed up construction.
-
After years of controversy, economy appears a 'turning point' for Trudeau's Liberals: experts
As the governing Liberals continue to slide in the polls, the slow-moving hurricane that may actually end up blowing them away appears to be the economy.
-
'I know I messed up': House Speaker Fergus challenged by MPs probing video controversy
A repentant Greg Fergus testified Monday before his peers about what he says was his unintentional participation in a partisan provincial Liberal party event in early December, telling MPs that as the House of Commons Speaker, he knows he 'messed up.'
Health
-
Doctor and self-exiled activist Gao Yaojie who exposed the AIDS epidemic in rural China dies at 95
Renowned Chinese doctor and activist Gao Yaojie who exposed the AIDS virus epidemic in rural China in the 1990s died Sunday at the age of 95 at her home in the United States.
-
A pregnant Texas woman asked a court for permission to get an abortion, despite a ban. What's next?
Kate Cox, a mother of two in Texas, became pregnant again in August but soon after learned devastating news: Her baby has a fatal condition and is likely to either be stillborn or die shortly after birth.
-
Quebec health reform bill passes after government invokes closure
After sitting through the night, early Saturday morning, members of the Quebec legislature finally passed Bill 15 to reform the health-care network, voting 75 to 27.
Sci-Tech
-
Ashes of Waterloo, Ont. entrepreneur to be launched into space aboard historic mission
The ashes of a Waterloo, Ont. man will join the DNA of some famous historical figures on a first-of-its-kind mission into space.
-
What did you Google in 2023? 'Barbie,' Israel-Hamas war among 2023's top internet searches
Google has released its "Year in Search," a roundup of 2023's top global queries, ranging from unforgettable pop culture moments to the loss of beloved figures and tragic news carrying worldwide repercussions.
-
Europe reaches a deal on the world's first comprehensive AI rules
European Union negotiators clinched a deal Friday on the world's first comprehensive artificial intelligence rules, paving the way for legal oversight of AI technology that has promised to transform everyday life and spurred warnings of existential dangers to humanity.
Entertainment
-
'Barbie' leads Golden Globe nominations with 9, followed closely by 'Oppenheimer'
Greta Gerwig’s 'Barbie' dominated the Golden Globe Awards nominations with nine nods for the blockbuster film, including best picture musical or comedy as well as acting nominations for Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and three of its original songs.
-
Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell, of 'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo,' dead at 29
Reality personality Anna Cardwell, who was featured on the TLC program “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” has died, according to social media posts made by her family. She was 29.
-
Prince Harry ordered to pay Daily Mail publisher legal fees for failed court challenge
A judge ordered Prince Harry on Monday to pay nearly 50,000 pounds (more than US$60,000) in legal fees to the publisher of the Daily Mail tabloid for his failed court challenge in a libel lawsuit.
Business
-
Choice Hotels goes hostile in US$8 billion takeover bid for Wyndham after being repeatedly rebuffed
Choice Hotels is launching a hostile takeover offer for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts after repeated attempts to reach a deal with the rival hotel chain were rebuffed.
-
Netflix to squeak past Disney+ in U.S. advertising revenue in 2024: report
Netflix is set to pull ahead of Disney+ in the race for U.S. advertising dollars next year as price hikes and a password-sharing crackdown pull more viewers to its ad-supported plan, an Insider Intelligence report projected.
-
Epic Games wins antitrust lawsuit against Google over barriers to its Android app store
A U.S. federal court jury has decided that Google's Android app store has been protected by anti-competitive barriers that have damaged smartphone consumers and software developers, dealing a blow to a major pillar of a technology empire.
Lifestyle
-
Canadians Googled a lot of things in 2023. Here are some of the top queries
From the Women's World Cup and Jeremy Renner to the Titan submersible, deadly earthquakes and the war in Gaza, Canadians searched far and wide on Google this year. These are the top queries in Canada for 2023.
-
Forget the surprise if you're thinking of giving a pet as a holiday present
Giving a pet as a blind gift isn't recommended, but offering one without the surprise element and with a little planning can enrich the lives of animals and humans alike. That's especially important now, when shelters and rescue groups are experiencing crisis-level numbers of animals due to the economy and higher costs for supplies.
-
Buckingham Palace releases this year’s Christmas card
Buckingham Palace released an image of the Christmas card that King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be sending out this year.
Sports
-
Ohtani's Dodgers contract has US$680 million deferred, lowering tax value to $46 million annually
Shohei Ohtani will receive just US$20 million of his $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers over the next 10 years, with $680 million payable from 2034-43 in an unusual structure that gives the team greater payroll flexibility in coming seasons.
-
Inter Miami to play 2 matches in Saudi Arabia. Messi vs. Ronaldo will happen Feb. 1
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will meet in Saudi Arabia after all. Inter Miami confirmed Monday that it will take part in the Riyadh Season Cup -- something that was announced by Saudi officials on Nov. 21. Inter Miami said the reports at that time were inaccurate.
-
Turkiye suspends all league games after club president punches referee at a top-flight match
The Turkish Football Federation has suspended all league games in the country after a club president punched the referee in the face at the end of a top-flight match.
Autos
-
Ontario G driving test changes done without safety evaluations, auditor finds
A decision to remove certain elements of the G class driving test in Ontario was done without safety evaluations or formal approval from cabinet, the province’s auditor general says.
-
GM's Cruise robotaxi service faces potential fine in alleged cover-up of San Francisco accident
California regulators say a San Francisco robotaxi service owned by General Motors covered up an accident involving one of its driverless cars, raising the specter they may add a fine to the recent suspension of its California license.
-
BMW recalls SUVs after Takata air bag inflator blows apart, hurling shrapnel and injuring driver
BMW is recalling a small number of SUVs in the U.S. because the driver's air bag inflators can blow apart in a crash, hurling metal shrapnel and possibly injuring or killing people in the vehicles.